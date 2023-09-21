Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROVR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,175,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,891 shares of company stock worth $415,951 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rover Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rover Group by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

