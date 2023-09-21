Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after buying an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sealed Air
In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on SEE
Sealed Air Stock Performance
Shares of SEE opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Sealed Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sealed Air
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.