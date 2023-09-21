SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,366 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

