SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

