SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,619 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 143.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $184.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.