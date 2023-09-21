SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

