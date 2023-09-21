SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

