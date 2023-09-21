SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,465 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

UFPI stock opened at $101.66 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

