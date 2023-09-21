SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,617 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 204.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.