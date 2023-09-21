SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,346 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.