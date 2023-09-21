SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,590 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $269.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,074 shares of company stock worth $34,320,823 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.79.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

