SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

EWBC stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

