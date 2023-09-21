SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

