SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $344.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

