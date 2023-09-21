SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VSH opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

