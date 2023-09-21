SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

