SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,718 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Redfin worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $923.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDFN

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.