SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 157,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

