SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,678.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,182 shares of company stock worth $5,361,660. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSN stock opened at $200.75 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $212.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

