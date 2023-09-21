SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

