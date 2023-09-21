SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

