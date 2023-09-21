SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $130.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.