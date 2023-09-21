SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,809 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,144.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

