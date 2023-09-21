SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

