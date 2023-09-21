SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $183.67 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.28.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.