SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

