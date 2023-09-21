SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

