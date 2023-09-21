SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

