SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,184 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.