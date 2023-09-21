SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 88,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.