SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,273 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 354.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

