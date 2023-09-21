SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 38,685 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Popular as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 0.4 %

BPOP opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

