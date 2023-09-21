SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

