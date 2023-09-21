SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $17.88 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

