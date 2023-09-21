SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,119,000 after purchasing an additional 89,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

