SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.