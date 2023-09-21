SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,480,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.