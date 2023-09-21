SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

