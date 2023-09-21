SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.