SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $470.90 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.61.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

