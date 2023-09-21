SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $310.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $209.96 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

