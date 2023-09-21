SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.3 %

RRX opened at $152.03 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.