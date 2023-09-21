SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 401,219 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,118 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 401,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.