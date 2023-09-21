SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Atlanta Braves worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

