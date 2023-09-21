SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.