Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,617.58

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,617.58 ($32.42) and last traded at GBX 2,614.21 ($32.38), with a volume of 952347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,591 ($32.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,800 ($34.68) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($36.54) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.01) to GBX 3,268 ($40.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.68) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.35) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,958.45 ($36.65).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,417.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,383.97. The stock has a market cap of £171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 788.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 3,161.09%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

