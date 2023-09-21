Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 80.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 121.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.