Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00.

CRM stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

