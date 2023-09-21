State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,400 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of FERG opened at $152.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

