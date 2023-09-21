State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,039 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

